Connect Hawaii Hosting Free Home Buyers Workshop

Do you dream of owning your own home, but don’t know where to start? Minoo Elison, principal broker/owner of Connect Hawaii will sponsor a Free Kona Home Buyers Workshop on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at West Hawa‘i Today located at 75-5580 Kuakini Hwy in Kona. The workshop will educate attendees on the steps of the home buying process, and how to prepare. Consideration will also be given to business owners who want to set up home buying assistance programs for their employees.

Elison is passionate about real estate education. “Over time, home values in Kona will continue to rise. It’s important for local families to have access to this information so they can take advantage of today’s market and build a foundation in real estate for their future,” said Elison.

Studies show that home ownership is good for business. Homeowners make better employees, with longer retention rates and better overall productivity and performance at work. With Hawai‘i’s low unemployment rate of around 3%, this workshop is a valuable resource for employers and entrepreneurs who want to find a way to set their company apart so they can attract and retain talent. Many top companies are adding home buyers assistance to medical and vacation benefits to offer a more competitive advantage to potential employees. Employees will often opt for a better benefits package over a higher salary alone, as it contributes to an increased quality of life for them and their families. With the rising cost of homes and land in Hawai‘i, home buyers assistance programs can make a marked difference for employees to be able to live and work in Kona and strengthen the fabric of the community.

This workshop is part of an ongoing real estate education series to be offered by Elison and Connect Hawaii. RSVP by Feb. 27, due to limited space by text (808) 255 8757 or online.

About Connect Hawaii

Minoo Elison, Principal Broker/Owner, founded Connect Hawaii in March 2018. The brokerage offers real estate services on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Maui. Their mission is to build wealth through homeownership and strengthen communities by investments to Hawai‘i-based nonprofits, like Hawai‘i Wildlife Center and Kona Historical Society. Contributions made in each client’s honor connects homeowners to their community. A licensed realtor since 2003 with a background in commercial real estate appraisal, Elison brings a deep understanding of valuation and experience in serving a diverse clientele. Connect Hawaii’s focus is on educating clients and developing long term relationships to advise them at every stage of life.