Non-Attorney Applicants Sought for Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection Board

Non-attorney applicants are being sought to fill a vacancy on the Trust Fund Board of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court’s Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP).

The appointee will serve a five-year term from May 11, 2019, to May 10, 2024.

Board members are appointed by the Supreme Court of Hawaii and serve without compensation (but are reimbursed for expenses reasonably incurred in the performance of their duties, e.g., travel). The duties of the board are to oversee and administer the Fund, which was established to reimburse, to the extent provided by the Rules of the Hawaii Supreme Court, losses caused by the dishonest conduct of members of the Hawaii State Bar Association.

Interested persons who are not attorneys should send a letter and resume to:

Gayle J. Lau, Chair

Nominating Committee of the Hawaii Supreme Court

P.O. Box 26436

Honolulu, HI 96825

The deadline for applying is Friday, March 15, 2019.