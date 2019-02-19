MISSING: David Nerger, 18, Kailua-Kona

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 18-year-old Kailua-Kona resident who was reported as a missing person.

David Nerger is described as a Caucasian male with long blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a thin build and is approximately 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds. No other distinguishing features were provided about Nerger.

His last known whereabouts were in Waipiʻo Valley the weekend of Feb. 9, 2019, while on a camping trip with his friend.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.