MISSING: David Nerger, 18, Kailua-Kona

MISSING: David Nerger, 18, Kailua-KonaFebruary 19, 2019, 2:55 PM HST (Updated February 19, 2019, 2:55 PM)
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 18-year-old Kailua-Kona resident who was reported as a missing person.
David Nerger is described as a Caucasian male with long blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a thin build and is approximately 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds. No other distinguishing features were provided about Nerger.
His last known whereabouts were in Waipiʻo Valley the weekend of Feb. 9, 2019, while on a camping trip with his friend.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.