Lanihau Center Seeks Vendors for Fourth Friday Event

Lanihau Center in Kailua-Kona will host a family-friendly event every fourth Friday of the month beginning on March 22, 2019, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the center’s parking lot.

The event will include a vendor market, live music and entertainment, a beer garden and keiki activities.

Organizers are seeking all types of vendors.

Set-Up: Begins at noon, and vendors must be fully set up by 5:30 p.m.

Pricing

Single Booth: $65 10×10 space

Double Booth Space: $130 20×20 space

Shared Booth:$100 10×10 shared space

VendorRequirements

Vendors must provide thieir own tent, lighting, surge protected strips, tables, extension cords and whatever else they need for their own space.

Vendors must invite their local Facebook friends list to event and promote the event on their social media pages. Vendors will be given a deadline to invite friends on their Facebook list. Vendors who don’t invite by the deadline will be refunded and their spot will be given to someone else. There are no exceptions. Everyone needs to participate in the success of the event.

Vendors must have a good attitude and be cooperative, and have aloha with your neighbors. People who don’t show up this way will not be able to vend again.

Refund Policy

This is a rain-or-shine event. No refunds will be issued due to weather.

There are no refunds issued after March 18. Vendors who cancel before that date will pay a $25 administrative fee, which will be deducted from their entry fee.

Email fourthfridaycoordinator@gmail. com if you want to participate as a vendor. If you haven’t vended with Aesha before, submit pictures/websites/social media sites of your wares/items.

Upon approval, vendors will be sent the online link to register.

Lanihau Center is located at 75-5595 Palani Road.