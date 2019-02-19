HPD Arrests 32 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Feb. 11, 2019, through Feb. 17, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 32 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 151 DUI arrests compared with 139 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.6%.

There have been 117 major accidents so far this year compared with 155 during the same period last year, a decrease of 24.5%.

To date, there were two fatal crashes, resulting in two fatalities, compared with one fatal crash, resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: