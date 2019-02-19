Hilo Man Charged With Robbery, Assault & Other Offenses

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a 33-year-old Hilo man for assaulting his former girlfriend at her residence in Hilo.

On Friday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2019, after conferring with prosecutors, detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section charged Timothy Emory with second degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal property damage, two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree theft. His bail was set at $76,000 and he remains in the police cellblock pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 19.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, at about 11:11 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Kinoʻole Street where Emory had reportedly damaged a vehicle and other property of the 33-year-old female victim using a baseball bat. The female sustained minor injuries during the confrontation and declined medical treatment.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding this case to contact Detective Levon Stevens at (808) 961-8839 or Levon.Stevens@hawaiicounty.gov or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.