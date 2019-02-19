Free Advance Health Care Presentation Offered Feb. 22

Illness or an unexpected injury can happen to anyone at any time. If you can’t speak for yourself, will your loved ones know if you want to be on a ventilator, feeding tube or receive CPR?

If you would you like to learn how to ensure your medical wishes are known, Community First invites you to attend a free presentation in Hilo on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., hosted by Hawai‘i Care Choices.

To RSVP, call Jeanette at (808) 969-1733.