Rep. Gabbard Visits New Hampshire

Rep. Gabbard Visits New HampshireFebruary 17, 2019, 4:50 PM HST (Updated February 17, 2019, 4:50 PM)
Tulsi Gabbard, Hawai‘i congresswoman and presidential candidate, met with the people of New Hampshire this weekend in Nashua, Keene, Concord, Manchester, Newington, Portsmouth, North Hampton and Rye.
She hosted four public town halls and also met with educators, veteran groups and local leaders in the Democratic Party.
On Monday, Beb. 18, 2019, the public is welcome to attend gatherings with Rep. Gabbard in Laconia and Plymouth, New Hampshire:
- Laconia Democrats – Monday, Feb. 18, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Burrito Me located at 9 Veterans Square in Laconia.
- Plymouth Town Hall – Monday, Feb. 18th, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Common Man located at 231 Main Street in Plymouth.