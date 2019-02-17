Rep. Gabbard Visits New Hampshire

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawai‘i congresswoman and presidential candidate, met with the people of New Hampshire this weekend in Nashua, Keene, Concord, Manchester, Newington, Portsmouth, North Hampton and Rye.

She hosted four public town halls and also met with educators, veteran groups and local leaders in the Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Beb. 18, 2019, the public is welcome to attend gatherings with Rep. Gabbard in Laconia and Plymouth, New Hampshire: