High Surf Warning Continues for N & E Facing Shores

High Surf Warning Continues for N & E Facing ShoresFebruary 17, 2019, 8:15 AM HST (Updated February 17, 2019, 8:15 AM)
The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores of the Big Island through Sunday evening.
A High Surf Warning is issued when very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents will affect the coastline.
Due to the Warning, the following are issued:
- County beach parks are open. Beachgoers, Swimmers, and Surfers should heed the instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.
- Do not enter the water as dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.
Bayfront Highway remains closed.