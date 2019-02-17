High Surf Warning Continues for N & E Facing Shores

The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores of the Big Island through Sunday evening.

A High Surf Warning is issued when very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents will affect the coastline.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

County beach parks are open. Beachgoers, Swimmers, and Surfers should heed the instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.

Do not enter the water as dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.

Bayfront Highway remains closed.