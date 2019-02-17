AD
High Surf Warning Continues for N & E Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
February 17, 2019, 8:15 AM HST (Updated February 17, 2019, 8:15 AM)
The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores of the Big Island through Sunday evening.

A High Surf Warning is issued when very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents will affect the coastline.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

  • County beach parks are open.  Beachgoers, Swimmers, and Surfers should heed the instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.
  • Do not enter the water as dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.

Bayfront Highway remains closed.

