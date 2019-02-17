February 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued February 17 at 3:48AM HST until February 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Light south wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph after midnight.

Washington’s Birthday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

