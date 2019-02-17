Boys & Girls Club Seeks Support to Repair Baseball Fields

The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island (BGCBI) is seeking help to renovate their aging baseball fields. Currently, both fields located on the BGCBI property are in use five days a week and need repairs.

“We’re making good use of the fields,” said head coach Koa Marzo. “It’s a blessing to have access to this type of field space, but we need to work on getting our current backstops, baseball dugouts, baseball parking, and evening lighting addressed for safer daily usage.”

BGCBI CEO Chad Cabral said they are seeking help from the community, businesses and the County in the form of resource support and grant funding to address the repairs.

Those interested in supporting the field renovations may contact Gail Hamasu at (808) 961-5536 or email gail@bgcbi.org. BGCBI also accepts donations online.

Forty-two youth are participating in the BGCBI-organized baseball teams this season. The three teams include: Bronco (ages 11 to 12), Mustang (ages 9 to 10) and T-Ball (ages 5 to 6).

“So far, the teams have played two games and have had a very good showing,” Marzo said. “It’s wonderful to see families out in force cheering on their kids and how proud our kids are to be displaying the game skills they are learning and have developed. Our mission this season is to engage youth and support them in their development. We want to showcase each child’s potential and develop the skills that could eventually get them to play high school baseball.”

In addition to Marzo, other community members have stepped up to volunteer their time as assistant coaches leading BGCBI baseball. Coaches this year include: