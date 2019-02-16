Participant Injured by Bull at Pana‘ewa Rodeo

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The 27th annual Panaewa Stampede Rodeo is happening from Saturday Feb. 16, until Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Panaewa Equestrian Center in Hilo.

Hundreds of people attended the opening day of the rodeo.

The weather cooperated for the most part of the day and only a few sprinkles were felt throughout the day.

Cowboys and cowgirls of all ages from all over the state participate in this annual rodeo.

At the end of the day, 10 people from the audience participated in the “Hula Bull” where participants stood in a hula hoop and tried to stand their ground against a huge bull.

One man appeared to get seriously hurt during the “Hula Bull” (see video) and was taken off the rodeo floor by emergency medics. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Rodeo Clown JJ Harrison kept the public entertained, while announcer Justin McKee will kept the crowd informed.

There was also cultural traditions of the paniolo on display, local food vendors, arts and crafts and more.

The rodeo continues on Sunday and Monday beginning at 11 a.m. each day. Daily tickets are $10 at the gate, keiki 12 and under are free. Tickets are also available online.

Big Island Now will post the results of the rodeo when they have been finalized.