HFD Battles Honomu Structure Fire

By Big Island Now
February 16, 2019, 12:30 PM HST (Updated February 16, 2019, 12:30 PM)
The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire on Feb. 15, 2019, at 3:14 p.m.

Companies 1, 2, 4 and BC1 arrived at 28-1551 Old Māmalahoa Highway near Honomu at 3:30 p.m. to find a single-family dwelling fully engulfed in flames with most of the structure collapsed.

Fire was reported by neighbors.

Fire personnel were unable to locate occupant(s) of structure.

At time of this report at 8:15 a.m., Feb. 16, Company 1 was still conducting mop-up operations while Hawai‘i Police Department and fire Investigators conducted their investigations.

Damage to the 1,553-square-foot structure was estimated at $194,000.

The cause of the fire is under Investigation.

