February 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with W winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSW 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

