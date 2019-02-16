February 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 16, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 16, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 16, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with W winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSW 10-15mph in the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com