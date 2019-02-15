PHOTOS: Winter Weather to Continue on the Big Island

The Winter Storm Warning for Hawaiʻi Island summits has been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory, according to a Feb. 15, 2019, report from the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

As of Feb. 15, it is still snowing on Maunakea and Maunaloa and additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are forecast over Haleakalā on Maui.

A cold upper Kona low over the eastern half of the state will continue to bring wintery weather conditions to the summits.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use extreme caution while driving, the NWS advises.

The access road to the summit of Maunakea remains closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 feet level due to below freezing temperatures, high humidity, snow and icy road conditions, fog and chance for more of the same, along with the latest forecast of possible heavy snowfall.

In addition, the High Surf Warning for east-facing shores has been replaced by a High Surf Advisory.