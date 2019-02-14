WORKSHOP: How to Manage Wildfire Threats

Wildfires are becoming an increasingly widespread threat throughout Hawai‘i. In an effort to more strategically and proactively plan vegetation management for the purpose of reducing fire risk, the nonprofit organization Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) will host a series of Vegetative Fuels Management Collaborative Action Planning Workshops on Hawaii Island, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i, and beginning Feb. 19, 2019.

Workshops on the Big Island will be held on Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hawaii Innovation Center, 117 Keawe St. in Hilo and on Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kailapa Community Pavilion on the south end of Kailapa Street in Kawaihae.

The workshops will bring together a coalition of professionals dealing with wildfire threats and impacts for a facilitated conversation about next-step hazard reduction priorities and projects.

During the workshop, participants will check out the results of recent efforts to map current management of hazardous vegetative fuels, and identify and discuss shared regional fuels management priorities and projects to mitigate the risk of wildfire across our island landscapes.

HWMO hopes to enhance project coordination between organizations and make use of funding opportunities toward optimal wildfire protection as a result of these workshops and the broader statewide project.

Over 80 registered attendees statewide representing various agencies, organizations and community groups in the fields of land and resource management, fire and emergency response, planning, agricultural operations, and utilities will participate in the workshops.

Mayor Harry Kim will present a brief introduction at the Hilo workshop on Feb. 22.

OTHER ISLANDS

O‘AHU

Feb. 19, 2 – 5 p.m.

Mililani District Park Main Hall, 94-1150 Lanikuhana Ave., Mililani

KAUA‘I

Feb. 21, 9 a.m. – noon

War Memorial Convention Hall, 4191 Hardy Street, Līhue

MAUI

A workshop was held on Maui in September 2018.

MOLOKAI

A workshop on Molokai is currently being planned for March or April.

RESOURCES

Project Information Webpage

Workshop Information Webpage