Thunderstorms, Flash Flood Watch, High Surf Warning, Winter Storm Warning…

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning for east-facing Big Island shores, a Winter Storm Warning for Big Island summits and Flash Flood Watch entire state on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 7 a.m.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north-facing shores.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

The Winter Storm Warning is for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

Bayfront Highway is closed.

HELCO reports power restoration continues. Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. today to facilitate repairs. Drive with caution.

County beach parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through early Friday morning, Feb. 15

A deepening upper-level low will move into the Hawaiian Islands from the north today producing slow moving heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms across the state.

A Kona low will move over the state today producing slow moving heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms across the island chain.

Slow-moving, heavy showers will increase the threat of flash flooding statewide.

Heavy rainfall may produce rapidly rising waters in area rivers and streams. Strong runoff will flood roads creating dangerous to impassible driving conditions. Debris in local streams may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Isolated landslides are possible.

This kona low will stall over the central and eastern end of the state on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE-THREATENING. Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.