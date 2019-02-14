Surf Warning E Shores; Winter Storm Warning for Summits; Flood Watch for State

Surf Warning E Shores; Winter Storm Warning for Summits; Flood Watch for StateFebruary 14, 2019, 4:08 PM HST (Updated February 14, 2019, 4:09 PM)
The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for east facing shores and High Surf Advisory for North facing shores remains in effect on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa and a Flood Watch for the State of Hawai‘i.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for the area from Hilo, Puna, Ka‘ū to Miloli‘i in South Kona.
A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding that is not considered a significant threat to life or property is expected or occurring. Flood problems, such as flooding in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage, as well as minor flooding of streets and roadways are possible.
Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:
- HELCO reports power restoration continues. Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic while crews work on repairs, equipment removal, and clean up. Please drive with caution.
- County Beach Parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.
Major Closures include:
- Bayfront Highway