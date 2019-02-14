Surf Warning E Shores; Winter Storm Warning for Summits; Flood Watch for State

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for east facing shores and High Surf Advisory for North facing shores remains in effect on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa and a Flood Watch for the State of Hawai‘i.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the area from Hilo, Puna, Ka‘ū to Miloli‘i in South Kona.

A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding that is not considered a significant threat to life or property is expected or occurring. Flood problems, such as flooding in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage, as well as minor flooding of streets and roadways are possible.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

HELCO reports power restoration continues. Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic while crews work on repairs, equipment removal, and clean up. Please drive with caution.

County Beach Parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.

Major Closures include: