Surf Warning E Shores; Winter Storm Warning for Summits; Flood Watch for State

By Big Island Now
February 14, 2019, 4:08 PM HST (Updated February 14, 2019, 4:09 PM)
The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for east facing shores and High Surf Advisory for North facing shores remains in effect on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa and a Flood Watch for the State of Hawai‘i.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the area from Hilo, Puna, Ka‘ū to Miloli‘i in South Kona.

A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding that is not considered a significant threat to life or property is expected or occurring.  Flood problems, such as flooding in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage, as well as minor flooding of streets and roadways are possible.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

  • HELCO reports power restoration continues.  Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic while crews work on repairs, equipment removal, and clean up.  Please drive with caution.
  • County Beach Parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.

Major Closures include:

  • Bayfront Highway
