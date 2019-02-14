Flash Flood Watch Issued for Hawai‘i Island

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawai‘i Island on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, until 2:45 p.m.

Currently areas in lower Puna are receiving heavy rains.

At 11:38 a.m. radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island, from Hawaiian Paradise Park to Ainaloa to Leilani Estates. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, and showers are drifting toward the south.

Locations in the advisory include Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Nanawale Estates, Kea‘au, Pāhoa and Mountain View.

Due to the Flash Flood Watch, the following advisories are issued: