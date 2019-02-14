Flash Flood Watch Issued for Hawai‘i Island

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Hawai‘i IslandFebruary 14, 2019, 11:38 AM HST (Updated February 14, 2019, 11:49 AM)
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawai‘i Island on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, until 2:45 p.m.
Currently areas in lower Puna are receiving heavy rains.
At 11:38 a.m. radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island, from Hawaiian Paradise Park to Ainaloa to Leilani Estates. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, and showers are drifting toward the south.
Locations in the advisory include Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Nanawale Estates, Kea‘au, Pāhoa and Mountain View.
Due to the Flash Flood Watch, the following advisories are issued:
- No roads are closed at this time motorist should use caution due to occasional heavy downpours, driving conditions are poor. Be on the alert for possible road closures without notice.
- Expect possible interruptions in your utility services.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
- Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.