UPDATE: Reintroduction Efforts of ‘Alalā

Catch up on the whereabouts of the ʻAlalā with Rachel Kingsley, the education and outreach associate for The ʻAlalā Project, during the presentation, Return to the Wild, One Year Later: an update on the reintroduction efforts of ʻAlalā, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Volcano Art Center’s

Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Through intensive conservation efforts 11 ʻAlalā, the endemic and endangered Hawaiian crow, have

survived in native Hawaiian forests for over a year and have been joined by another 10. Kingsley will provide information about this unique species, an update on the birds that have been reintroduced, as well as plans for future reintroduction efforts of the ʻAlalā. Attend and learn more about this highly intelligent and unique crow species, integral to native Hawaiian ecosystems and culture.

This evening is part of a once-a-month Thursday night series at the Volcano Art Center, focusing on art, Hawaiian culture and our environment.

