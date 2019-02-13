MISSING: Kerryann Duarte, 14, Kailua-Kona

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kerryann Duarte.

She was last seen in Kailua-Kona on the morning of Feb. 8, 2019, wearing a black and white checkered long-sleeved flannel shirt, blue jeans and black socks with black Roxy slippers.

She is described as part-Hawaiian, 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.