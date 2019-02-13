MISSING: Allanie Duarte, 12, Kailua-Kona

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Allanie Duarte.

She was last seen in Kailua-Kona on the morning of February 8, 2019 wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and slippers.

She is described as part-Hawaiian, 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a 5-inch scar on her right forearm.

Police ask that anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.