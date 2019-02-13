One Lane of Akoni Pule Highway Closed Due to Landslide

UPDATE, Feb. 13, 12:04 p.m.: Personnel from State Highways Division has reopened one lane of the highway with alternating traffic flow.

Feb. 13, 9:30 a.m.: The Hawai‘i Police Department advises drivers to AVOID Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) at I‘ole Road (mile marker 24) due to a landslide. Both lanes are closed. Personnel from State Highways Division is on-scene to assess the issue. The estimated duration of the closure is undetermined at this time.