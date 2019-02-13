MISSING: Anthony Souza, 17, Hilo

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Anthony Souza.

He was last seen in Hilo during the evening hours of Dec. 31, 2018.

Souza is described as being 5-feet-8 tall, weighing 110 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask that anyone who knows his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.