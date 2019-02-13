MISSING: Anthony Souza, 17, Hilo

MISSING: Anthony Souza, 17, HiloFebruary 13, 2019, 11:43 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 12:11 PM)
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Anthony Souza.
He was last seen in Hilo during the evening hours of Dec. 31, 2018.
Souza is described as being 5-feet-8 tall, weighing 110 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police ask that anyone who knows his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.