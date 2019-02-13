AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Surf Advisory, Winter Storm Warning Remain in Effect

By Big Island Now
February 13, 2019, 10:50 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 10:52 AM)
×

This is a Civil Defense message for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 6 a.m.

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for north- and east-facing shores remains in effect.

Surf heights will increase this morning and remain through Thursday.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

  • Bayfront Highway is closed.
  • County beach parks from Keokea through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park are closed today.
  • Delay going to the summits until the weather improves.
  • The Honoka‘a schools are open today.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments