High Surf Advisory, Winter Storm Warning Remain in Effect

High Surf Advisory, Winter Storm Warning Remain in EffectFebruary 13, 2019, 10:50 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 10:52 AM)
This is a Civil Defense message for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 6 a.m.
The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for north- and east-facing shores remains in effect.
Surf heights will increase this morning and remain through Thursday.
A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.
Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:
- Bayfront Highway is closed.
- County beach parks from Keokea through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park are closed today.
- Delay going to the summits until the weather improves.
- The Honoka‘a schools are open today.