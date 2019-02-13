HFHHI Reps Advocate for Affordable Housing

Representatives of Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island (HFHHI) along with representatives from Habitat for Humanity Maui, the Hawai‘i Habitat for Humanity State Office, and Habitat for Humanity Kaua‘i joined hundreds of other Habitat leaders, homeowners and volunteers in Washington, D.C. during the week of Feb. 11 through 15, 2019, to encourage lawmakers to support policies that promote broader access to safe, decent and affordable housing to address the affordable housing crisis facing communities across the United States, including Hawai‘i Island.

“With scarce affordable housing options available, many families in Hawaii Island are forced to decide between spending money on a safe and stable place to live and food to eat,” said HFHHI Executive Director Patrick Hurney. “No one should have to make that choice, and so we are telling Congress to prioritize affordable housing this year.”

Bold action is needed to address the increasing cost of housing. Habitat is calling on federal lawmakers to support comprehensive legislation that addresses the housing affordability crisis across the rental and homeownership spectrum. Recent budget requests submitted by the current administration have proposed eliminating programs that are used by local communities to finance the development of new, affordable homes. Habitat and other affordable housing advocates have worked with Congress to reject those cuts in previous years.

Like HFHHI, hundreds of local organizations across the country are concerned about the impact that affordable housing cuts will have on families and children.

“More than 18 million American families are spending at least half their paychecks on housing,” said Chris Vincent, vice president of government relations and advocacy for Habitat for Humanity International. “Even middle-class workers like teachers are unable to find housing that fits within their budgets. It should come as no surprise that we want to make sure our voices are heard in Washington this week so that programs critical to Habitat are fully funded.”

The Home Depot Foundation is the premier sponsor of Habitat on the Hill 2019 and has been a key supporter of Habitat for over 10 years, investing more than $19 million in new construction, repair, and rehabilitation projects for U.S. military veterans and their families through the Habitat’s Repair Corps program. In addition to its commitment to Habitat, last year The Home Depot Foundation committed an additional $250 million to other veteran causes taking their total veteran commitment to half a billion dollars by 2025.

About Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island

Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a global, nonprofit housing ministry. Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island works with families in need build a safe and affordable place that they can call home. Habitat Hawai‘i Island is volunteer driven, and relies on donation to help our partner families. To make a monetary donation, go online.