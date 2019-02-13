DOH Approves Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Kaneohe

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) issued a formal notice to proceed to Manoa Botanicals LLC, dba Noa Botanicals for its second licensed medical cannabis dispensary retail facility after passing its final onsite inspection. The company’s second retail center is located in Kaneohe on O‘ahu at 46-28 Kawa St.

There are now eight licensed dispensaries operating on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island.

Noa Botanicals opened its first location in Honolulu at 1308 Young St. in October 2017.

“We’re encouraged by the diligent efforts of Noa Botanicals and all the licensees to address the regulatory requirements to meet the medical needs of registered patients,” said Michele Nakata, supervisor of DOH’s medical cannabis dispensary licensing program. “The licensing program maintains strict security and product quality standards to protect the safety of patients and the public.”

There are more than 24,000 patients and 1,700 caregivers registered statewide. Forty-one percent of these patients and 46% of the caregivers reside on O‘ahu. As of Dec. 31, 2018 there were 9,775 registered patients and 818 caregivers on O‘ahu. The primary qualifying medical condition reported for adult registered patients is severe pain. The primary reported condition for children under 18 years of age is seizures.

To ensure the highest standards of quality and care, dispensaries are required to comply with all state and county health and safety regulations and are subject to unlimited unannounced DOH inspections.

Each licensed dispensary is an independent business and operates based on their individual business plans. Other licensed retail centers operating in the state include:

Big Island Grown Dispensaries, located at 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo, Hawai‘i, which received its notice to proceed on Jan. 15, 2019.

Maui Grown Therapies, located at 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului, Maui, which received a notice to proceed on Aug. 8, 2017;

Aloha Green, in the Interstate Building at 1314 South King St. in Honolulu, which received its notice to proceed on Aug. 9, 2017;

Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC, at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului, Maui, which received its notice to proceed on Sept. 29, 2017;

Cure Oahu, located at 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu, which received its notice to proceed on March 16, 2018; and

Have A Heart at 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i, which received its notice to proceed on May 18, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registered patients and caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in a car while on the road, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available online.