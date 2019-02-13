Argosy Students Urged to Take Necessary Steps to Continue Education

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is encouraging current and former Argosy Hawai‘i students to obtain their academic and financial records from the institution as soon as possible. These records may be relevant and necessary for students to secure financial aid, loan forgiveness, or to continue their education.

Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), the owner of Argosy Hawai‘i, provided notice to students that DCEH filed for receivership in federal court on Jan. 18, 2019. Subsequently, Argosy Hawai‘i’s accrediting agency, WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) placed the school on show cause status. The school is still accredited and operating; however, students should be aware of the possibility that the school could abruptly close prior to the completion of their program.

The Hawai‘i Post-Secondary Education Authorization Program (HPEAP) is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the U.S. Department of Education, DCEH/Argosy leadership, and WSCUC to try to prevent an abrupt closure and reduce disruptions to students. HPEAP has provided notice to all current Argosy Hawai‘i students with information about the institution’s situation and that a dedicated website is available with more information and updates. The page is accessible online.

“We share the frustration over the inability to tell students anything definitive as it is a fluid and evolving situation that changes daily,” said HPEAP Program Administrator Bobbi Lum-Mew. “We are working to provide guidance and information on federal student loan forgiveness, transfer credits, and transcripts so that they can make the best decisions for themselves.”

Students were advised to review HPEAP’s resource guide in case the school closes. The “Closed School Guide for Students” may be viewed online. This resource guide provides students with information on obtaining records, understanding available options, differentiating between teach out vs. transfer, and explaining loan discharge. Information about the federal loan discharge criteria, process, and application can be found online.

For more information, visit the HPEAP website or email hpeap@dcca.hawaii.gov or call (808) 586-7327.