WORKSHOP: Online/Hybrid Degrees in Hawai‘i

The University Center, West Hawai‘i at Pālamanui will host an Online/Hybrid Degrees Workshop at the Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui campus. The workshop is 60 minutes in length and is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Koali 102.

The University Center West Hawai‘i delivers over 60 degree and certificate programs from across the 10-campus University of Hawai‘i system. That means West Hawai‘i residents can obtain degrees from UH Mānoa, UH Hilo and UH West O‘ahu while living in West Hawai‘i. The University Center provides the local student support for the distance learning degrees offered through the center.

At this workshop, current and potential students can learn what degrees are offered in West Hawai‘i, the necessary steps to move forward, key deadlines, methods of program delivery, what it takes to be a successful distance learning student and more.

To learn more about your options for higher education, go to the workshop at the Hawai’i

Community College-Pālamanui, University Center campus located at 73-1025 Kaiminani Drive,

Kailua-Kona. For RSVP and questions, contact Educational Specialist Carrie Kuwada Phipps, at carriekp@hawaii.edu or call (808) 969-8808. Leaving a message is sufficient for RSVP.