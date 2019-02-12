Puna District Crime Report: January 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna Community Police responded to 16 assaults, 26 burglaries and 50 thefts in the Puna District in January 2019.

The complete list of locations where the incidents occurred are as follows:

Mountain View

1 Assault

South Kopua Road

4 Burglaries

Mahina St North Kulani Rd Naia St Henele Rd

7 Thefts

Livingston Lane Pikake St Ale Rd (Rd F) North Kulani Rd Pumeria St Uhini Ana Rd Naia St

Kurtistown

5 Assaults

Aina Pua St Kurtistown Ball Park Pohaku Circle 40th Ave 7/11 Kurtistown

1 Burglary

Pohaku Circle

5 Thefts

Aloha Court Pohaku Circle Hele Nihi Place Kurtistown Park 10 Mile Marker / Route 11

Volcano

1 Assault

Kaleponi Dr

6 Burglaries

Pearl Ave Old Volcano Rd. Volcano Village Kaleponi Dr Pearl Ave 20 Mile Marker / Route 11 Awapuhi Nani Rd/Makoa Rd

Kea‘au

1 Assault

9th Avenue

6 Burglaries

Wiliama St Makuu Dr 28th Ave 31st Ave Kilika Rd Kalara St

18 Thefts

Kea‘au Transfer Station Beach Rd Old Volcano Rd. Keaau Town Railroad Ave 19th Ave 15th Ave Old Volcano Rd. Keaau Town 19th Ave Shipman Park Ala Heiau Rd 14th Ave Maku‘u Dr 14th Ave Old Volcano Rd. Keaau Town 9th Ave 31st Ave 13th Ave Kea‘au Transfer Station

Pāhoa

8 Assaults

Nahokulele St Kona St 21 Mile Marker / Route 137 Kalihi Kai St Pomaikai St He‘epali St Kauhale St Forest Rd

9 Burglaries

Kahukai St Hapu‘u St Kamaili Rd Kamaili Rd Pomaikai St N Puni Lani Loop Pāhoa Kalapana Rd Puna St Ala Iki Rd

20 Thefts

Ainaloa Way Ainaloa Way King Kamehameha Blvd Government Beach Rd Pāhoa Village Rd Pāhoa Village Rd Apa‘a St Hawai‘i Rd Pāhoa Village Rd Kamaili Rd Pāhoa Village Rd Pāhoa Village Rd Pāhoa Village Rd Paradise Dr Pāhoa Village Rd Hokuimoimo St Kaimu Makena Homestead Rd Pāhoa Village Rd Azure Dr Kona St



Community Police Officer Update

Officer Jeremy Kubojiri will be on special assignment as acting sergeant for the Puna District until further notice.

Officer Davey Kamali‘i has been re assigned to Puna Patrol.

Officer Eddie Cardines has been promoted to the Community Policing Team in Puna.

Community Policing Sector Assignments

Due to temporary assignment for Officer Jeremy Kubojir, Puna will be operating with three Community Policing Sectors:

Sector 1, Officer Earl Haskell: From Kuauli Road South to Volcano (All Subdivisions in-

between)

Sector 2, Officer DuWayne Waipa: Kea‘au & Shipman Industrial and all Subdivisions through Maku‘u Hawaiian Homes

Sector 3, Officer Eddie Cardines: Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Shores, Pāhoa Town and all subdivisions through Kalapana

