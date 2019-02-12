Puna District Crime Report: January 2019

Puna District Crime Report: January 2019February 12, 2019, 10:32 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 8:00 AM)
The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna Community Police responded to 16 assaults, 26 burglaries and 50 thefts in the Puna District in January 2019.
The complete list of locations where the incidents occurred are as follows:
Mountain View
1 Assault
- South Kopua Road
4 Burglaries
- Mahina St
- North Kulani Rd
- Naia St
- Henele Rd
7 Thefts
- Livingston Lane
- Pikake St
- Ale Rd (Rd F)
- North Kulani Rd
- Pumeria St
- Uhini Ana Rd
- Naia St
Kurtistown
5 Assaults
- Aina Pua St
- Kurtistown Ball Park
- Pohaku Circle
- 40th Ave
- 7/11 Kurtistown
1 Burglary
- Pohaku Circle
5 Thefts
- Aloha Court
- Pohaku Circle
- Hele Nihi Place
- Kurtistown Park
- 10 Mile Marker / Route 11
Volcano
1 Assault
- Kaleponi Dr
6 Burglaries
- Pearl Ave
- Old Volcano Rd. Volcano Village
- Kaleponi Dr
- Pearl Ave
- 20 Mile Marker / Route 11
- Awapuhi Nani Rd/Makoa Rd
Kea‘au
1 Assault
- 9th Avenue
6 Burglaries
- Wiliama St
- Makuu Dr
- 28th Ave
- 31st Ave
- Kilika Rd
- Kalara St
18 Thefts
- Kea‘au Transfer Station
- Beach Rd
- Old Volcano Rd. Keaau Town
- Railroad Ave
- 19th Ave
- 15th Ave
- Old Volcano Rd. Keaau Town
- 19th Ave
- Shipman Park
- Ala Heiau Rd
- 14th Ave
- Maku‘u Dr
- 14th Ave
- Old Volcano Rd. Keaau Town
- 9th Ave
- 31st Ave
- 13th Ave
- Kea‘au Transfer Station
Pāhoa
8 Assaults
- Nahokulele St
- Kona St
- 21 Mile Marker / Route 137
- Kalihi Kai St
- Pomaikai St
- He‘epali St
- Kauhale St
- Forest Rd
9 Burglaries
- Kahukai St
- Hapu‘u St
- Kamaili Rd
- Kamaili Rd
- Pomaikai St
- N Puni Lani Loop
- Pāhoa Kalapana Rd
- Puna St
- Ala Iki Rd
20 Thefts
- Ainaloa Way
- Ainaloa Way
- King Kamehameha Blvd
- Government Beach Rd
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Apa‘a St
- Hawai‘i Rd
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Kamaili Rd
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Paradise Dr
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Hokuimoimo St
- Kaimu Makena Homestead Rd
- Pāhoa Village Rd
- Azure Dr
- Kona St
Community Police Officer Update
Officer Jeremy Kubojiri will be on special assignment as acting sergeant for the Puna District until further notice.
Officer Davey Kamali‘i has been re assigned to Puna Patrol.
Officer Eddie Cardines has been promoted to the Community Policing Team in Puna.
Community Policing Sector Assignments
Due to temporary assignment for Officer Jeremy Kubojir, Puna will be operating with three Community Policing Sectors:
Sector 1, Officer Earl Haskell: From Kuauli Road South to Volcano (All Subdivisions in-
between)
Sector 2, Officer DuWayne Waipa: Kea‘au & Shipman Industrial and all Subdivisions through Maku‘u Hawaiian Homes
Sector 3, Officer Eddie Cardines: Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Shores, Pāhoa Town and all subdivisions through Kalapana
PĀHOA POLICE STATION
15-2615 Kea‘au-Pāhoa Rd
Pāhoa, HI 96778
1-(808) 965-2716
POLICE CAPTAIN
John BRISKI
POLICE LIEUTENANT
Allan WATANABE
SERGEANTS
Shawn TINGLE
Sandor FINKEY
Patrick AURELLO
Cory HASEGAWA
Charisse WAKITA
Acting Sergeant Jeremy KUBOJIRI
COMMUNITY POLICING
DuWayne WAIPA JR
Earl HASKELL
Eddie CARDINES
SCHOOL/DARE OFFICERS
Joshua FLORES
Dustin SAMPAGA
HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS
The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna Community Police ask residents and visitors alike to take the role as an observer: Watch for suspicious activity and notifying the police. You can make a difference!
- CALL 911 FOR EMERGENCIES
- Non Emergency: (808) 935-3311
- Crime Stoppers: (808) 961-8300
- Vice/Drug tip hotline: (808) 934-VICE (8423)
To inquire about a neighborhood watch in your area or if you would like to start one, contact a Puna Community Police officer at (808) 965-2716.