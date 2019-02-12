Military Training at PTA Continues

Marine Corps and Air Force units home-based on O‘ahu, are continuing to conduct numerous types of training at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) involving helicopter gunnery, mortar and artillery qualification and close air support by A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft. This training may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities through Feb. 28, 2019.

“We will continue to provide this advisory to inform our Hawaii Island neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation,” said Lt. Col. JR Borce, commander of Pōhakuloa Training Area. “We truly appreciate the understanding and continued support of local communities.”

The training here is essential to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411 (Office) (808) 824-1474 (Cell), or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.