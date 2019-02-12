High Surf Warning & Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for a large Northeast swell to impact Hawai‘i Island from ‘Upolu Point to Cape Kumukahi on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Additionally a High Surf Advisory has been issued for North facing shores.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf is forecast to build tonight through Wednesday and continue to Thursday along north and east shores. The highest threat for coastal impacts will coincide with the high tide, which occurs at 11 p.m. Tuesday and again 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to the High Surf Warning the following Closures are in effect:

Bay Front Highway from Pauahi Street to Waianuenue.

Beach parks will close according to schedule tonight and be assessed in the morning.

Do Take the Following Actions: