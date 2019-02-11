Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to Hear Arguments at UH Law School

Hearings on several cases, including an appeal by William Turner of his conviction for interfering with a flight attendant, are scheduled to be argued Tuesday morning, February 12, 2019, in the Davis Levin Livingston Moot Courtroom at the William S. Richardson School of Law on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.

DW Aina Le’a Development LLC is appealing the dismissal of its action seeking damages from the state regarding reclassification of more than 1,000 acres of land in South Kohala on Hawai‘i Island.

Another case involves George Lindell and Holly Hoaeae, who are appealing their convictions and sentences for money laundering, mail fraud and wire fraud arising from defrauding investors through a mortgage brokerage.

Also, Courtney Bird is appealing what she calls her wrongful listing on the State’s Child Protective Services Central Registry.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Identification is required to enter the courtroom. The hearings will officially end at 11:30 a.m.

Electronic devices such as laptops are not allowed, except cell phones, in accordance with the Ninth Circuit’s Electronic Devices Policy.

Media should check with the Ninth Circuit administrative office for access credentials and rules governing coverage and seating.