Salvation Army Prepares for High Winds & Waves

As a powerful winter storm continues to track towards the Hawaiian Islands with high winds and waves, the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division reports that they are prepared to respond with community assistance as needed. The Salvation Army is part of a team of agencies providing assistance during events and works closely with the State of Hawai‘i Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).

“The Salvation Army has an established presence on Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Maui, Moloka‘i and Hawai‘i, and we are ready to respond in our island communities as needs arise,” said Victor Leonardi, divisional director of emergency services and safety for The Salvation Army—Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs. Plus, The Salvation Army uses one-hundred percent of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations.”

Donations may be made online. Listings of current volunteer opportunities also may be found online.