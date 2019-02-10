February 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead to double overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of NW ground swell and WNW short period wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the WNW in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high ESE medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more SW and builds to waist to chest high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy with S winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SW 25-30mph in the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NW winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

