UPDATE 7:54 p.m.: Route 270 at mile marker 22.41 is completely closed due to a fallen tree and pole.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: HELCO advises to be prepared for extended power disruption due to the weather. Crews will continue power restoration when safe.

Update 7:28 p.m.: Highway 11 (mile marker 69); Highway 19 (mile marker 42); Route 240 (mile marker 3-4); and Highway 270 (around mile marker 22) have been reduced due to fallen trees, poles and a landslide.

Hawaii Electric Light is advising customers to be prepared for extended periods of power disruption due to the hazardous weather conditions.

Crews will continue with power restoration efforts when it is safe to do so. If you have a life threatening emergency call 911 for medical, fire or police assistance.