Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Feb. 9–15

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, Feb. 9 through 15, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KALAOA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 31 to 33 on Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 58 in Pahala on Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.3 in the Volcano National Park on Monday, Feb. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for grading, hauling, and construction of temporary bridges. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph at both bridges.

MOUNTAIN VIEW Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 13 and 16 on Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 33 to 36 at Pa‘auilo on Monday, Feb. 11 to Friday, Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 26.5 to 27.5 at Laupahoehoe Gulch on Monday, Feb. 11, to Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 10, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 91 to 93 on Monday, Feb. 11, to Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 23 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 4 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.