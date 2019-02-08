Wind Advisory & High Wind Watch Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

A High Wind Watch has also been issued. This High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday evening through late Sunday night.

WINDS: Localized north to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph in exposed areas, over higher terrain, and where winds blow downslope. Sustained winds over 40 mph, or gusts over 58 mph, are possible over some lower elevation areas on the Big Island Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night through 6 p.m.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong can make driving hazardous, can cause minor localized damage, and result in power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts, secure loose objects, and prepare for the possibility of power outages.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.