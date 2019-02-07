USGS Releases Information on 4.6-M Quake

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an offshore magnitude 4.6 earthquake southwest the Island of Hawai‘i on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 9:07 a.m.

The earthquake was centered about 52 miles southwest of Ka Lae (South Point) at a depth of 17 miles.

Light shaking, with maximum Intensity of IV, has been reported across the Islands of Hawai‘i, Maui and O‘ahu. At that intensity, damage to buildings or structures is not expected.

The USGS “Did you feel it?” service received over 90 felt reports within two hours of the earthquake. The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area.

Aftershocks are possible and could be felt. The earthquake caused no detectable changes to Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes on the Island of Hawai‘i. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

For information on recent earthquakes in Hawai‘i and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website.