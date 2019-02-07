MISSING: Michelle Marciano, 36, Kailua-Kona Area

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Michelle Marciano, who was last seen in the Kailua-Kona area on Jan. 22, 2019.

She is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer K. Akana at the Kona Police Station at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253, or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.