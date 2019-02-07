HPD Searching for 37-Year-Old Pāhoa Man

The Hawai‘i Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 37-year-old Pāhoa man who was reported missing.

Sundown Johann Franklin Scrigna is described as being 6-feet-2-inches, about 160 pounds, slim build, fair complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a red and yellow circular mandala type tattoo with a Namaste symbol in the center on his upper left arm.

Scrigna was last seen at his Leilani Street residence on or about, April 2016, and has not been seen since.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of Scrigna to call Detective Kayne Kelii at (808) 961-2378 or email kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.