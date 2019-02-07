2 Lots for Sale are Most Expensive Properties in Kailua-Kona

Carrie Nicholson of Hawai‘i Life, is listing a 3.64-acre lot for $35 million on the Big Island. It’s a combination of two lots that can be combined. The most expensive home in Hawai‘i just sold for $46.1 million on Kaua‘i.

The lot is in Ka‘ūpulehū, the newest development community associated with Kūki‘o is just north of the Four Seasons Hualālai Resort and Kona Village Resort on the renowned Kona Coast, and is one of Hawai‘i’s most ultra-exclusive oceanfront luxury residential communities.

Featuring magnificent estate sites with fewer than 20 direct oceanfront lots, Ka‘ūpulehū’s dramatic, natural beauty is rich in Hawaiian history.

This unique real estate opportunity includes three contiguous oceanfront lots, as well as approved architectural building plans for a nine bedroom main residence, garage, two-story accessory structure, site walls, pool and water features.

The plans, by Paul McClean of McClean Design Inc., reflect 18,590 square feet of interior living space and a total of 29,235 square feet.