Entrepreneur Meetups Offered for Small Business Owners

Small business owners and entrepreneurs will have a chance to network and learn strategies to grow their business during two meetings in February in East and West Hawai‘i.

The first Entrepreneur Meetup will be in Hilo and explore how local producers can get their products on store shelves. The event will feature guest speaker Derek Kurisu, executive VP of KTA Superstores. This meetup is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Office of Aging training room located at 1055 Kino‘ole Street in Hilo.

In West Hawai‘i, a meetup featuring Mark Watson of Hawai‘i Workplace will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will be at Pictures Plus/Plus Interiors Store located at 75-1006 Henry Street in Kona.

Both events will offer small business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to network and gain greater exposure for their business in the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards. In addition, both events will feature a door prize drawing.

For more information contact jason@hiplan.biz.