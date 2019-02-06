Businesses Offering Free Workshop

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) – East Hawaiʻi in partnership with OHA Mālama Loans, Small Business Development Center, Hiʻilei Aloha LLC, Kohala Center, Hawaiian Community Assets, and Liquid Life welcomes the public to a small business workshop and informational session on Feb. 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Island Top Dogs located at 811 Laukupu St. #6, in Hilo.

The workshop is intended to be a resource for entrepreneurs who are looking to start their own business, or for those who would like to grow their business. Come learn about the different tools and support available to assist.

Puna and Ola Tripp, owners of Liquid Life in Keaʻau will also share their journey, both successes and challenges, of being a business owner.

“It can be difficult to take the initial steps and navigate the processes of starting your own business,” said Ola. “We were blessed to have mentors and support throughout the way, as we went from selling our juices from farmers markets to then opening our own storefront. We are happy to share our journey and encourage others, so we can see more locally-owned businesses on our island.”

OHA Mālama Loans mission is to enhance access for all persons of Native Hawaiian ancestry to credit, capital, and financial services and skills so as to create jobs, wealth, and economic and social wellbeing for all the people of Hawaiʻi. OHA Mālama Loans will also be providing more information on Mālama Business and Hua Kanu Business Loans available to businesses that are owned

by Native Hawaiians.

“OHA Mālama Loans was a big part of our journey,” added Tripp. “They gave us the support we needed to grow our dream business, and in turn, we hope to give that support back to our community.”

For more information, contact OHAs Community Outreach Coordinator. Kamaile Puluole-Mitchell at (808) 933-3106, or kamailep@oha.org.