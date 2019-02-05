Rep. Gabbard Welcomes Syrian Kurdish Leader as State of the Union Guest

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard welcomed Syrian Kurdish leader, Ilham Ahmed, the Co-President of the Syrian Democratic Council, as her guest to the State of the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Ahmed has been a vocal advocate for achieving a political solution to the ongoing civil war in Syria, and the protection of the Kurds in the region.

“Ms. Ilham Ahmed has been a leader in the battle against ISIS in Syria, where the Kurds have proven to be the most effective ground force, and a strong advocate for peace in Syria,” said Rep. Gabbard. “We must bring our troops home from Syria, quickly and responsibly. President Trump’s announced hasty withdrawal from Syria could leave the Kurds vulnerable to slaughter by Turkey’s President Erdogan who has repeatedly threatened to attack them, and invade Syrian territory long-held by Syrian Kurds.”