UPDATE: Missing Girl Located

UPDATE 2.5.19 2:51 p.m.: Hawai’i Island Police report that the 14-year-old Kea‘au girl reported as missing has been located. Jazzy-Lyn Alconcel-Tobosa was found in good condition this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Original post: Hawai’i Island Police are searching for a 14-year-old Keaʻau girl reported as missing.

Jazzy-Lyn Alconcel-Tobosa was last seen in Hilo, during the early evening hours on, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

She is described as being 5-feet-7-inches, approximately 230 pounds, with black shoulder length hair and a beauty mark on her left cheek.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.