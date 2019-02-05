AD
Bill Advances in Support of New Boat Ramp for Puna

By Big Island Now
February 5, 2019, 8:02 PM HST (Updated February 5, 2019, 8:02 PM)
A state Senate committee advanced Senate Bill 472, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in support of a new boat ramp for Puna.

The Puna boat ramp bill, SB 472, would provide $1 million to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to study the feasibility and cost of constructing a new boat launch site.

That would replace the one at Isaac Hale Beach Park that was enclosed by a new black sand beach from the recent Kilauea eruption. It’s the only ramp in Puna.

Pohoiki on Sept. 18, 2018. PC: DLNR

The Senate Water and Land Committee, chaired by Hawai‘i State Sen. Kaiali’i Kahele, passed the bill unanimously.

It was introduced by Sens. Russell Ruderman, Lorraine Inouye and Dru Mamo Kanuha.

The legislation will next be heard by the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

