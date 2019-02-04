HPD Locates Wanted Man

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports that they have located 26-year-old William Sullivan.

On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, the Leilani Neighborhood Watch reported his location to the Police where he was located and apprehended without further incident.

The Police Department would like to thank the members of the Neighborhood Watch and general public for their assistance in keeping our communities safe.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.