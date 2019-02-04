Additional Convoys Scheduled in February

Sets of convoys will travel from Kawaihae to Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) from Feb. 8–10, 2019.

Feb. 8: Kawaihae to PTA 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Feb. 9: Kawaihae to PTA 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Feb. 10: Kawaihae to PTA 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Local motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at slower than normal speeds.

The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of Hawai‘i Island communities. To report concerns related to convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, call (808) 969-2411 or email michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil