Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Feb. 2–8

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, Feb. 2 through 8, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 54 and 57 in Pahala on Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 33 and 34 on Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 93 and 95 on Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 13 and 16 on Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK): Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.5 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 2, to Sunday, Feb. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving.

NORTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK): Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 19.4 in Ninole on Saturday, Feb. 2, and Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK): Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Feb. 2, and Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK): Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.2 in Wainaku on Saturday, Feb. 2, and Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 23 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 6 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.